Abbrea Capital LLC Sells 4,584 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Abbrea Capital LLC lowered its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 19.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,584 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 17,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. MCIA Inc boosted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 32,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc boosted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 11,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLN opened at $14.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $12.72 and a 1-year high of $15.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.97.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

