Abbrea Capital LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Abbrea Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IUSG. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,785,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,848,000 after acquiring an additional 720,444 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1,539.2% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 455,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,346,000 after purchasing an additional 427,369 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4,090.0% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 436,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,446,000 after purchasing an additional 426,139 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1,491.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 331,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,476,000 after purchasing an additional 310,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 564.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 365,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,792,000 after purchasing an additional 310,166 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $128.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.60. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a one year low of $90.71 and a one year high of $133.65.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

