Abbrea Capital LLC Buys 125 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,055 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 335 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saxony Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Cigna Group Stock Up 0.7 %

The Cigna Group stock opened at $364.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $253.95 and a 12-month high of $370.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $344.18 and its 200 day moving average is $344.20. The company has a market capitalization of $101.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.50.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $6.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $60.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.13 EPS. The Cigna Group's quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is presently 45.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on CI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $435.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $384.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Monday, September 9th. Baird R W raised shares of The Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.00.

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In other The Cigna Group news, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total transaction of $1,654,322.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,923 shares in the company, valued at $13,773,834.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other The Cigna Group news, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total transaction of $1,654,322.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,923 shares in the company, valued at $13,773,834.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William J. Delaney III sold 2,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total transaction of $922,151.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,010,264.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,033 shares of company stock worth $2,757,740 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

