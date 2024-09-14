A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Hits New 12-Month High at $45.37

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $45.37 and last traded at $45.07, with a volume of 46596 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on A-Mark Precious Metals from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, A-Mark Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.67.

Get A-Mark Precious Metals alerts:

View Our Latest Report on A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals Price Performance

A-Mark Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. A-Mark Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 24.54%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A-Mark Precious Metals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRK. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 452,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,681,000 after buying an additional 67,452 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 7,169 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,129,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,178,000 after acquiring an additional 106,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital purchased a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.