5,163 Shares in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Acquired by Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 158.5% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 233.3% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on SHW. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $344.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $338.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $362.68.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total value of $5,326,371.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,301,041.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $375.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $346.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $326.72. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $232.06 and a 12-month high of $378.86. The company has a market capitalization of $94.70 billion, a PE ratio of 40.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.17.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.19. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.58% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

