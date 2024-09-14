1ST Source Bank Sells 687 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

1ST Source Bank decreased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 107,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 687 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MMA Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 84,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after buying an additional 6,472 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 353,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,213,000 after purchasing an additional 21,790 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,961,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 166.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 194,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,983,000 after purchasing an additional 121,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $42.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.11. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $36.38 and a 12-month high of $44.64.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.