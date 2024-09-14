1ST Source Bank Sells 10,707 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

1ST Source Bank lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 626,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,707 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 1.8% of 1ST Source Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $30,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 51,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Orcam Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Orcam Financial Group now owns 39,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 14,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $51.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.63 and a 200-day moving average of $50.06. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $52.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

