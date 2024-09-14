1ST Source Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

1ST Source Bank trimmed its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth about $683,599,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $450,794,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Sysco by 112.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,612,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504,740 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Sysco in the first quarter valued at approximately $178,824,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Sysco by 132.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,653,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084,501 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sysco Stock Performance

NYSE:SYY opened at $76.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.74. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $62.24 and a twelve month high of $82.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.51 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 102.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.27.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

