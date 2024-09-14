1ST Source Bank Has $2.69 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

1ST Source Bank boosted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,607 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 421 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 45,322 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 13,372 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,781,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $31,246,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,116 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $4,048,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Price Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $98.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.99. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.55 and a fifty-two week high of $107.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,327.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Starbucks from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.83.

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

