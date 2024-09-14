1,583 Shares in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Purchased by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Idaho Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,155,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 151,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,363,000 after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

VCR stock opened at $328.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $315.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $311.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $247.52 and a 12 month high of $332.22.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

