15,310 Shares in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Bought by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $519,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 145.4% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 11,494 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 5,194 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 315,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,556,000 after buying an additional 18,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ IUSB opened at $47.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.33 and its 200 day moving average is $45.53. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $42.56 and a twelve month high of $47.33.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1569 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

