15,310 Shares in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Bought by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Posted by on Sep 14th, 2024

Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSBFree Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $519,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 145.4% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 11,494 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 5,194 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 315,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,556,000 after buying an additional 18,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IUSB opened at $47.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.33 and its 200 day moving average is $45.53. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $42.56 and a twelve month high of $47.33.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1569 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.