10,183 Shares in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Purchased by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,183 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FN. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fabrinet in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fabrinet by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Fabrinet by 60.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in Fabrinet during the first quarter valued at $57,000. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FN shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Fabrinet from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. B. Riley raised their target price on Fabrinet from $171.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Fabrinet in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fabrinet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.00.

Fabrinet Stock Up 3.7 %

FN opened at $230.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 0.96. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $148.30 and a 52-week high of $278.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $230.70 and a 200 day moving average of $218.65.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.35. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $753.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. Fabrinet’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Fabrinet

In other news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 26,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $7,195,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,643 shares in the company, valued at $10,163,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 26,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $7,195,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,163,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 9,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.08, for a total value of $2,508,503.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,338,941.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,728 shares of company stock valued at $11,645,062 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fabrinet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.