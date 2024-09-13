ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ZW Data Action Technologies Trading Down 6.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CNET opened at $0.59 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.82. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.51.

ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative return on equity of 67.57% and a negative net margin of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $6.42 million for the quarter.

ZW Data Action Technologies Company Profile

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services to small and medium enterprises through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.

