Zions Bancorporation N.A. Sells 708 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lessened its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 708 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $3,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 156.0% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $561,000. Institutional investors own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

British American Tobacco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BTI opened at $38.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.88. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $39.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 11th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BTI

About British American Tobacco

(Free Report)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.