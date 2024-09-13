Zions Bancorporation N.A. Sells 2,655 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lessened its holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,655 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $2,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Onto Innovation in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Onto Innovation by 41.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 58.1% during the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ONTO shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Onto Innovation from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.00.

Insider Transactions at Onto Innovation

In other Onto Innovation news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,275 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.24, for a total value of $264,231.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,326,202. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Onto Innovation Trading Down 0.6 %

ONTO stock opened at $193.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $200.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.34. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.98 and a 1 year high of $238.93. The stock has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 68.75 and a beta of 1.37.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $242.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.43 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 18.50%. Onto Innovation’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Onto Innovation Profile

(Free Report)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.