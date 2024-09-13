Zions Bancorporation N.A. Purchases 720 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Amgen comprises about 0.6% of Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 295.3% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,684 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 39,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,292,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Amgen by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its position in Amgen by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 20,915 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $330.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $327.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $303.32. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $249.70 and a 12 month high of $346.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.06 billion, a PE ratio of 47.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.61.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.01 by ($0.04). Amgen had a return on equity of 161.72% and a net margin of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMGN. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $310.00 to $303.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target (up from $375.00) on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Amgen from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.28.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Amgen

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.