Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $65.29 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 24.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 591,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195,682 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 5.2% of Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Zions Bancorporation N.A. owned approximately 0.46% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $65,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA IWP opened at $112.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $85.24 and a twelve month high of $115.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.68.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.