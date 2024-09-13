Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $5.73 Million Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 434,701 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,489 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $5,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $206,703,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 20.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 56,175,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $783,215,000 after purchasing an additional 9,533,511 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 715.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,251,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,081,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729,974 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 832.7% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,337,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,428,000. 80.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 33,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $499,290.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,021,690.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 11,288 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $169,545.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 618,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,294,856.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $499,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,021,690.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,622 shares of company stock valued at $1,762,904. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $14.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $15.24.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 55.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Baird R W lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.59.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Stories

