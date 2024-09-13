Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $3.67 Million Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,591 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 449 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 582 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Intuit by 10.5% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 168 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 3.7% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.76, for a total value of $1,849,183.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,575.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.27, for a total transaction of $690,997.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,682.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.76, for a total value of $1,849,183.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,575.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,940 shares of company stock valued at $10,721,252 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $727.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $745.00 to $740.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Intuit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $750.00 to $685.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $720.37.

Intuit Stock Up 0.4 %

INTU stock opened at $646.37 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $473.56 and a 1-year high of $676.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $636.90 and its 200 day moving average is $632.08. The stock has a market cap of $181.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.24.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.14. Intuit had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 33.21%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

