Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $1.91 Million Position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. decreased its position in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 712 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SF. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the first quarter worth about $1,251,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Stifel Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $1,543,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Stifel Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $649,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 36.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 35,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after buying an additional 9,384 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 268.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 6,411 shares during the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stifel Financial Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE SF opened at $84.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Stifel Financial Corp. has a one year low of $54.81 and a one year high of $90.00.

Stifel Financial Announces Dividend

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Stifel Financial from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Stifel Financial in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research lowered Stifel Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.40.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

