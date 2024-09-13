Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) PT Lowered to $115.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Argus raised Zimmer Biomet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI reiterated an in-line rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $125.72.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $105.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.02. Zimmer Biomet has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $133.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 13.25%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 20.78%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 712.1% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

