Y.D. More Investments Ltd Reduces Stake in N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd lowered its holdings in N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in N-able were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in N-able in the fourth quarter worth about $16,940,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of N-able in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $986,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of N-able by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 212,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 43,454 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of N-able during the first quarter valued at approximately $848,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in N-able by 1,041.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 219,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 200,095 shares during the period. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

N-able Stock Up 0.6 %

NABL stock opened at $12.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.40 and a 200 day moving average of $13.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 88.29 and a beta of 0.45. N-able, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $15.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Insider Transactions at N-able

N-able ( NYSE:NABL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. N-able had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $119.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that N-able, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John Pagliuca sold 150,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $1,927,708.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,465,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,712,468.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John Pagliuca sold 150,956 shares of N-able stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $1,927,708.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,465,346 shares in the company, valued at $18,712,468.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Johnson sold 21,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total transaction of $271,148.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,113.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 220,783 shares of company stock worth $2,873,976. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 target price on shares of N-able in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

N-able Profile

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. It provides software platform designed to be an integrated, enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

