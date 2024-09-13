Y.D. More Investments Ltd Invests $145,000 in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in ONEOK by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,795,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $554,158,000 after purchasing an additional 232,043 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in ONEOK by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,754,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $404,055,000 after purchasing an additional 85,736 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at about $297,948,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in ONEOK by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,705,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $297,059,000 after purchasing an additional 825,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ONEOK by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,465,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,795,000 after purchasing an additional 378,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on ONEOK from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ONEOK news, Director Pattye L. Moore sold 3,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $310,901.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ONEOK Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $90.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.58 and a 1 year high of $93.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.64.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.09%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Stories

