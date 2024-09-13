Y.D. More Investments Ltd Has $346,000 Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd reduced its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,244 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in Shopify were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Shopify during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus upgraded Shopify to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Shopify from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.37.

SHOP opened at $71.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.45. The company has a current ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.50 and a twelve month high of $91.57.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Shopify had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Shopify’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

