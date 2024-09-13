Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO) Shares Up 6.5%

Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLOGet Free Report) shares traded up 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.85 and last traded at $0.85. 448,311 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 598,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.90 and a 200 day moving average of $0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of -0.10.

Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLOGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Xilio Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Xilio Therapeutics stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLOFree Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 33,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.08% of Xilio Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 54.29% of the company’s stock.

About Xilio Therapeutics

Xilio Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops tumor-activated immuno-oncology therapies. Its checkpoint inhibitor program includes XTX101, an investigational Fc-enhanced, tumor-activated anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors.

