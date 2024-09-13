Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO) Shares Up 6.5%

Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Free Report) shares traded up 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.85 and last traded at $0.85. 448,311 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 598,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.
Xilio Therapeutics Trading Up 5.8 %
The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.90 and a 200 day moving average of $0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of -0.10.
Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Xilio Therapeutics
About Xilio Therapeutics
Xilio Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops tumor-activated immuno-oncology therapies. Its checkpoint inhibitor program includes XTX101, an investigational Fc-enhanced, tumor-activated anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Xilio Therapeutics
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Leveraged ETFs to Multiply Returns
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- A Tale of Two Titans: Unveiling the Value in Baidu and JD.com
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Is the AI-Capable iPhone 16 the Start of a Sales Super-Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for Xilio Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilio Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.