Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO) Shares Up 6.5%

Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Free Report) shares traded up 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.85 and last traded at $0.85. 448,311 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 598,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

Xilio Therapeutics Trading Up 5.8 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.90 and a 200 day moving average of $0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of -0.10.

Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Xilio Therapeutics stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:XLO Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 33,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.08% of Xilio Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 54.29% of the company’s stock.

Xilio Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops tumor-activated immuno-oncology therapies. Its checkpoint inhibitor program includes XTX101, an investigational Fc-enhanced, tumor-activated anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors.

