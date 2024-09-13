Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) Trading Up 15.8% Over Last Week

Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. One Wrapped Pulse token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Pulse has traded up 15.8% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Pulse has a total market capitalization of $330.28 million and $7.54 million worth of Wrapped Pulse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000092 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About Wrapped Pulse

Wrapped Pulse’s total supply is 8,825,164,944,741 tokens.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Pulse

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the PulseChain platform. Wrapped Pulse has a current supply of 8,824,552,323,580.73. The last known price of Wrapped Pulse is 0.00003395 USD and is down -1.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 261 active market(s) with $4,347,092.74 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Pulse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Pulse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Pulse using one of the exchanges listed above.

