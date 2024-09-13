Wrapped CRO (WCRO) Price Reaches $0.0823 on Top Exchanges

Wrapped CRO (WCRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Wrapped CRO has a market cap of $70.46 million and $1.46 million worth of Wrapped CRO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wrapped CRO has traded 11.8% higher against the dollar. One Wrapped CRO token can now be bought for approximately $0.0823 or 0.00000137 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000083 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.04 or 0.00262166 BTC.

Wrapped CRO Token Profile

Wrapped CRO’s total supply is 855,848,737 tokens. Wrapped CRO’s official website is crypto.com. Wrapped CRO’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom.

Buying and Selling Wrapped CRO

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped CRO (WCRO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cronos platform. Wrapped CRO has a current supply of 857,233,292.4426767. The last known price of Wrapped CRO is 0.0805993 USD and is up 2.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 308 active market(s) with $591,860.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://crypto.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped CRO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped CRO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped CRO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

