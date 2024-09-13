Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) Trading Up 10.5% This Week

Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 13th. In the last seven days, Wrapped AVAX has traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped AVAX has a market capitalization of $150.55 million and approximately $25.29 million worth of Wrapped AVAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped AVAX token can now be purchased for $23.78 or 0.00040839 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Wrapped AVAX

Wrapped AVAX’s total supply is 6,331,408 tokens. The official website for Wrapped AVAX is www.avalabs.org. Wrapped AVAX’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Wrapped AVAX is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped AVAX

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Wrapped AVAX has a current supply of 6,330,413.09676147. The last known price of Wrapped AVAX is 23.76026962 USD and is up 0.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1114 active market(s) with $25,698,799.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.avalabs.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped AVAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped AVAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped AVAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

