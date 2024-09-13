Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) Upgraded by New Street Research to Hold

New Street Research upgraded shares of Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

OTCMKTS:WWLNF opened at $9.77 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.50. Worldline has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $38.00.

Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Northern Europe, Central and Eastern Europe, Southern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Merchant Services; Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

