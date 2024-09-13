WisdomTree India Hedged Equity Fund (NASDAQ:INDH) Short Interest Up 800.0% in August

WisdomTree India Hedged Equity Fund (NASDAQ:INDH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

WisdomTree India Hedged Equity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INDH opened at $44.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.74. WisdomTree India Hedged Equity Fund has a 12-month low of $39.25 and a 12-month high of $44.65.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree India Hedged Equity Fund

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WisdomTree India Hedged Equity Fund stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in WisdomTree India Hedged Equity Fund (NASDAQ:INDH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 920,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,501,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 74.84% of WisdomTree India Hedged Equity Fund as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

