WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 257,296 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the previous session’s volume of 200,146 shares.The stock last traded at $43.45 and had previously closed at $43.26.

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 13,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 19,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its position in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 22,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 58,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period.

About WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree International Hedged Equity Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index. The WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index provides exposure to European equities while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations between the Euro and the United States dollar.

