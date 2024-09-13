WhiteCoin (XWC) Trading 131% Higher Over Last 7 Days

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $10.73 million and $253,758.40 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0140 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 131% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000181 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00009682 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.35 or 0.00109419 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00011895 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 41.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000088 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

