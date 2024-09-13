Westport Fuel Systems (TSE:WPRT) Trading 0.7% Higher

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (TSE:WPRT – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$7.25 and last traded at C$7.14. 4,291 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 9,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.09.

Westport Fuel Systems Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$123.24 million, a PE ratio of -2.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.23, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.07.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications in Europe, Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers and Independent Aftermarket.

