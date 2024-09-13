Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0515 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PAI traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.76. The company had a trading volume of 4,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,041. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.13. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.59 and a 12 month high of $12.94.

About Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

