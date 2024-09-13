Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Price Target to $205.00

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Argus lifted their price target on Lennar from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Lennar from $177.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Raymond James cut shares of Lennar from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $172.69.

Shares of LEN stock opened at $181.38 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $171.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Lennar has a 1-year low of $102.90 and a 1-year high of $186.60. The company has a market cap of $49.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.61.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 17th. The construction company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 15.93%. On average, research analysts expect that Lennar will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.60%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEN. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lennar by 484.0% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Lennar during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the first quarter worth $32,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 223.6% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

