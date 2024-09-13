Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.76

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EODGet Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.76 and traded as high as $4.88. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $4.84, with a volume of 61,840 shares trading hands.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.87 and a 200-day moving average of $4.76.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.1157 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.40%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,380,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 29.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 918,969 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 211,487 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $307,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $147,000.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

