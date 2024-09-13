Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.76

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.76 and traded as high as $4.88. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $4.84, with a volume of 61,840 shares trading hands.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.87 and a 200-day moving average of $4.76.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.1157 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.40%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.
