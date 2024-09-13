Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.76

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.76 and traded as high as $4.88. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $4.84, with a volume of 61,840 shares trading hands.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.87 and a 200-day moving average of $4.76.

Get Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund alerts:

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.1157 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.40%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,380,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 29.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 918,969 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 211,487 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $307,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $147,000.

(Get Free Report)

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.