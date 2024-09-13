Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT)

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE: FRT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

9/13/2024 – Federal Realty Investment Trust was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $120.00.

9/10/2024 – Federal Realty Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Compass Point from $125.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/28/2024 – Federal Realty Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $122.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/28/2024 – Federal Realty Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $119.00 to $120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/28/2024 – Federal Realty Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $115.00 to $121.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/26/2024 – Federal Realty Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $112.00 to $120.00. They now have a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.

8/19/2024 – Federal Realty Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $104.00 to $116.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/16/2024 – Federal Realty Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $108.00 to $120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/8/2024 – Federal Realty Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $112.00 to $121.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/2/2024 – Federal Realty Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $122.00 to $135.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

FRT traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $117.36. The company had a trading volume of 744,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,076. The company has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 41.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.49 and a 200-day moving average of $104.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $85.59 and a 1-year high of $117.65.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $295.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.61 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This is a boost from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 155.16%.

In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 5,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total transaction of $691,482.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 5,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total transaction of $691,482.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 30,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.17, for a total transaction of $3,519,021.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,637 shares in the company, valued at $771,020.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $945,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,355,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,726,000 after buying an additional 469,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,010,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

