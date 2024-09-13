Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on WVE. Mizuho restated an outperform rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.71.

WVE stock opened at $5.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.77. Wave Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $7.67. The company has a market cap of $717.70 million, a PE ratio of -11.31 and a beta of -1.13.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $19.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.80 million. Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 1,395.99% and a negative net margin of 66.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Wave Life Sciences will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wave Life Sciences news, CEO Paul Bolno sold 48,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $279,555.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,059 shares in the company, valued at $2,075,361.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WVE. M28 Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. M28 Capital Management LP now owns 7,373,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,236,000 after acquiring an additional 328,913 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. boosted its position in Wave Life Sciences by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 4,051,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,997,000 after buying an additional 1,044,000 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,441,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 14.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,861,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,485,000 after buying an additional 233,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 39.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,834,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,316,000 after buying an additional 521,665 shares during the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines through PRISM, a discovery and drug development platform. The company's RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders.

