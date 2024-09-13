Warpaint London (LON:W7L) Shares Down 10.8%

Warpaint London PLC (LON:W7L – Get Free Report) traded down 10.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 484 ($6.33) and last traded at GBX 503 ($6.58). 541,822 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 112% from the average session volume of 255,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 564 ($7.38).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

W7L has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 580 ($7.58) price target on shares of Warpaint London in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Warpaint London in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th.

Get Warpaint London alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on W7L

Warpaint London Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a market capitalization of £419.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,000.00 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 585.27 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 513.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.64, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 3.65.

In other Warpaint London news, insider Keith Sadler sold 11,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 595 ($7.78), for a total transaction of £71,102.50 ($92,980.91). Corporate insiders own 41.51% of the company’s stock.

About Warpaint London

(Get Free Report)

Warpaint London PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides color cosmetics. It operates through two segments, Branded and Close-Out. The company offers its cosmetic skincare products under the W7, Technic, Man'stuff, Body Collection, Very Vegan, and Chit Chat brand names. It also provides supply chain management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Warpaint London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warpaint London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.