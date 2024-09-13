Wambolt & Associates LLC Has $314,000 Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Wambolt & Associates LLC lessened its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Argus upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 19,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $1,253,987.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,507,516.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 19,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $1,253,987.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,507,516.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa Chang sold 58,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total value of $3,981,938.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,074,330.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 974,715 shares of company stock valued at $579,704,927. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $71.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.83. The company has a market capitalization of $306.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $51.55 and a 12-month high of $73.53.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.60%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

