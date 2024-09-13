Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Price Target Lowered to $16.00 at TD Cowen

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) had its price target reduced by TD Cowen from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on WBA. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $11.00 to $7.50 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.73.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $8.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.27. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12 month low of $8.46 and a 12 month high of $27.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $36.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.94 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.31%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is -14.84%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 6,757 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,376 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth $541,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 6,100 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

