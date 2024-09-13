Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NCZ) to Issue — Dividend of $0.03 on September 26th

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Thursday, August 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.6% annually over the last three years.

NCZ stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 378,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,762. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $3.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.96 and its 200-day moving average is $2.90.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

