VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 175.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance

CDL traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.04. The company had a trading volume of 28,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,606. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.11. The company has a market cap of $363.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.89. VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12-month low of $51.66 and a 12-month high of $67.12.

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend

About VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.2557 per share. This is an increase from VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $3.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th.

The VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying large-cap stocks, weighted by inverse volatility. CDL was launched on Jul 8, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

