VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 175.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Institutional Trading of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF
An institutional investor recently raised its position in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance
CDL traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.04. The company had a trading volume of 28,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,606. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.11. The company has a market cap of $363.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.89. VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12-month low of $51.66 and a 12-month high of $67.12.
VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend
About VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF
The VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying large-cap stocks, weighted by inverse volatility. CDL was launched on Jul 8, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Powering Your Portfolio: The Utility Sector’s Electrifying Surge
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Adobe Stock Builds Long-Term Value: Consider Buying on the Dip
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Albemarle Jumps as Lithium Stock Buying Frenzy Takes Off
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.