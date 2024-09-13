VF (NYSE:VFC) Shares Up 6.4%

VF Corporation (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 6.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.40 and last traded at $18.34. Approximately 996,614 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 8,340,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of VF to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com upgraded VF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on VF from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of VF from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of VF from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.56.

Get VF alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on VFC

VF Stock Up 7.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of -7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.99.

VF (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The textile maker reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.04. VF had a negative net margin of 11.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that VF Corporation will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

VF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. VF’s payout ratio is currently -14.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard Carucci bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.70 per share, for a total transaction of $250,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 230,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,843,972.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VFC. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VF in the second quarter worth approximately $241,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in VF by 90.7% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 202,723 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 96,442 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $449,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its position in shares of VF by 39.3% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 572,762 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,732,000 after purchasing an additional 161,502 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Thornton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VF in the second quarter valued at $436,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

About VF

(Get Free Report)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.