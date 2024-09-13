Ventas (NYSE:VTR) PT Raised to $71.00

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Wedbush from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ventas’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Ventas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ventas to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ventas from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ventas currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $56.91.

VTR opened at $65.00 on Tuesday. Ventas has a 52 week low of $39.33 and a 52 week high of $65.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a PE ratio of -342.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.09.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.74). Ventas had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Ventas’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ventas will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 3,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $209,028.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,761,255.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total transaction of $1,177,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,403 shares in the company, valued at $9,207,444.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 3,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $209,028.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,761,255.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,065 shares of company stock valued at $4,526,464. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas in the 4th quarter worth about $6,947,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 405.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 171,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,532,000 after buying an additional 137,327 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Ventas during the first quarter worth approximately $1,005,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Ventas during the 4th quarter worth $3,560,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ventas by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 7,806,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $345,667,000 after acquiring an additional 802,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

