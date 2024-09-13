Venom Trading 5.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (VENOM)

Venom (VENOM) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 13th. Venom has a total market capitalization of $217.98 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of Venom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Venom has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. One Venom coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Venom alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000082 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $156.01 or 0.00260646 BTC.

About Venom

Venom was first traded on March 18th, 2024. Venom’s total supply is 7,235,754,800 coins and its circulating supply is 1,836,000,000 coins. The official message board for Venom is medium.com/@venom.foundation. Venom’s official website is venom.foundation. Venom’s official Twitter account is @venomfoundation.

Venom Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venom (VENOM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. Venom has a current supply of 7,235,622,882.79 with 988,919,270 in circulation. The last known price of Venom is 0.11872627 USD and is down -1.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $1,654,246.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://venom.foundation.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Venom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Venom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Venom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.