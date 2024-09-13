Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Sold by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VT. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT opened at $116.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.36 and a 200-day moving average of $111.58. The firm has a market cap of $37.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $88.74 and a twelve month high of $117.60.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

