Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Sells 6,571 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lessened its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 418,974 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,571 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 1.6% of Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $19,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 179,474 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,527,000 after buying an additional 3,588 shares during the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 151,481 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,197,000 after buying an additional 7,739 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 69,874 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,320,000 after buying an additional 12,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 474,443 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $22,541,000 after buying an additional 4,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. HSBC raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.89.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $49.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $56.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $197.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.83.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.87%.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 7,462 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $368,697.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,181,307.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $31,319.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,258,974.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 7,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $368,697.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,181,307.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,509,049 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

