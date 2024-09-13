Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Sells 3,329 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lessened its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,329 shares during the quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.9% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.5% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 4,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 7,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on GILD. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.06.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $137,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,614,559.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total value of $406,150.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,979 shares in the company, valued at $8,506,146.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $137,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,614,559.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

GILD opened at $83.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $103.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.00, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.18. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.07 and a 12-month high of $87.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.15 and a 200-day moving average of $70.80.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 29.34%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 855.56%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.