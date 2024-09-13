Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Grows Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 256,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $14,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 77.5% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $70.36 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $74.40. The company has a market capitalization of $71.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.82.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on PayPal from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PayPal from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on PayPal from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised PayPal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on PayPal from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.56.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

